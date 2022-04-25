The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Check out what's hot in the region on April 25 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

 

 

 

 

G20 Indonesia
Indonesia’s G20 presidency to discuss global health architecture - Jakarta Post
Diplomacy S Korea-Japan
President-elect Yoon’s delegation departs for Tokyo, seeks to revive long-strained relationship - Korea Herald
Inflation
Food inflation recorded at 29.5% in March 2022 - The Island
Politics Pakistan
Imran 'playing' with Pakistan's interests to keep his politics alive, says Ahsan Iqbal - Dawn
Energy Myanmar
Myanmar proposes to include $2.5-bn Mee Lin Gyaing Project in early projects of China-Myanmar Economic Corridor - Eleven Media
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

