The latest news on what's happening in the region

G20 Indonesia
Indonesia’s G20 presidency to discuss global health architecture - Jakarta Post
www.nationthailand.com/blogs/international/40014882
Diplomacy S Korea-Japan
President-elect Yoon’s delegation departs for Tokyo, seeks to revive long-strained relationship - Korea Herald
www.nationthailand.com/international/40014883
Inflation
Food inflation recorded at 29.5% in March 2022 - The Island
www.nationthailand.com/blogs/international/40014884
Politics Pakistan
Imran 'playing' with Pakistan's interests to keep his politics alive, says Ahsan Iqbal - Dawn
www.nationthailand.com/blogs/international/40014885
Energy Myanmar
Myanmar proposes to include $2.5-bn Mee Lin Gyaing Project in early projects of China-Myanmar Economic Corridor - Eleven Media
www.nationthailand.com/blogs/international/40014887
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : April 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : May 04, 2022