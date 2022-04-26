India suggests IMF, World Bank to reclassify Sri Lanka as lower-income country temporarily

Sri Lanka is currently classified as a middle-income country.
India also proposed that Sri Lanka be given emergency funding similar to the one granted to conflict-hit Ukraine in March this year, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
The suggestions were made by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank at a meeting in Washington last week, officials in New Delhi said.
They said Sitharaman had contended that although Sri Lanka was classified as a middle-income country at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the nature of the country's economy, its dependence on income from the tourism sector, and the resultant dip in national revenues due to the pandemic, has meant that the country might possibly be categorised as a lower-income country as a temporary measure.
The reclassification of Sri Lanka as a lower-income country could help it restructure its debt under the 'Common Framework for debt treatment beyond DSSI'.
Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) is set up by the IMF and World Bank after the pandemic and its tenure ended in December last year.
In November last year, the IMF and World Bank had set up the common framework and the countries eligible for these initiatives are low-income nations with unsustainable debt.
On March 9 this year, the IMF executive board okayed a US$ 1.4 billion in additional financing for Ukraine under an emergency support programme known as the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). Sitharaman is understood to have favoured the same for Sri Lanka.
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : April 26, 2022
By : The Daily Star
