Russia's Lavrov says military situation to determine any agreement with Ukraine

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said that there was no point in having a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage because Kyiv was likely to use it as an opportunity to try to discredit Russia after Kyiv denied reaching an agreement with Moscow over a humanitarian corridor.

"Ukraine is compromising our efforts to open these corridors, so we don't think a ceasefire is a good option right now," He said.

Ukraine earlier denied reaching a deal with Russia on evacuating civilians from a steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol and said the United Nations should be the "initiator and guarantor" of any such deal.