Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Poland's energy supply secure amidst Gazprom cut-off, ministry says

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday (April 26) that Poland’s gas supplies were secure after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it cut off deliveries of gas to the Polish state-controlled oil and gas company.

Speaking during a visit to Berlin, Morawiecki said: “Poland had previously prepared to diversify gas supplies and to obtain gas from various directions, and even before the Baltic Gas Pipeline is launched, we will be able to protect our economy, protect households and Poles against such a dramatic step by Russia.”

He added that the country’s gas storage facilities were 76% full.

Poland would be the first country to have its gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Moscow started what it calls a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24. The move to cut off supplies also followed sanctions imposed by Warsaw against Russian individuals and companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" agree to implement a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles, following what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

He had threatened to cut gas supplies in case the demands would not be fully met.

Poland, a staunch Moscow political opponent, whose gas deal with Russia expires at the end of this year, has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of gas payments. It has also said it would not extend the contract.

Poland's energy supplies are secure, Poland's climate ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there was no need to draw from gas reserves and that gas to consumers would not be cut.

