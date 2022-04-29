Trade unions threaten continuous nationwide strike unless President, govt. resign immediately

Unionists also gathered in several locations in Colombo and marched to Gota Go Gama (GGG). They said President Rajapaksa and the Cabinet must resign within one week. If they did not comply, the warring unions would launch an indefinite strike from 06 May, they warned.

Ravi Kumudesh of the Collective of Trade Unions and Mass Organisations said that unions had sunk their differences and come together to demand the resignation of the President and the Cabinet.

“The government doesn’t command the confidence of public servants, private sector workers and others. It is obvious when you look at the crowds. The country has come to a standstill. Its time they went home,” he said.

Wasantha Samarasinghe, Executive Committee member of Jathika Jana Balawegaya said that the Rajapaksas must go home immediately before the people chased them away.

“They have bankrupted the country and now they are making the recovery difficult. President and the Cabinet must resign and let the people decide,” he said.

Meanwhile, only a handful of trains operated and fewer than 50% of private buses were seen on the road. “There weren’t many commuters,” Lanka Private Bus Operators Association (LPBOA) head Gemunu Wijerathne said.