S.Korea diners, customers brace for higher prices due to palm oil squeeze

Genesis BBQ, one of the country's biggest fried chicken chains, last week said it will raise the prices of most items on its menu for the first time in four years by 10% starting May 2 after similar moves by rivalling Kyochon F&B and BHC, potentially speeding up price hikes at smaller food chains.

According to customs agency data, South Korea imported a total of $2.2 billion worth of animal and vegetable fats and oils in 2021, of which about 30% were palm oil. A total of 56.1% of those came from Indonesia and 43.8% from Malaysia.

Customers are also worried about the financial impact of the popular meal.