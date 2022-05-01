Philippines voters need not wear face shields at poll precincts on Election Day

He cited a provision in the Omnibus Election Code, which said that an election law violator may be “any person who, to confuse the voters, propagates false and alarming reports or information regarding any matter relating to … the general conduct of the elections.”

A day earlier, Garcia tagged as “fake news” a message which was also circulating that said that deactivated voters may ask for reactivation through the Comelec’s IT department with only a few days left to vote.

As of April 28, the Comelec has distributed about 42 million voter information sheets or 64 per cent of the 65.7 million registered voters in the country.

Each information sheet has the voter’s name, address, polling precinct, place where he or she is registered as a voter, and simplified instructions on how to cast the ballot. It also includes the names of all the national and local candidates.

Other measures

In addition to wearing masks, other COVID-19 mitigating measures are to be implemented at all polling stations, including physical distancing of at least 1 meter inside a voting centre.

The Inquirer is listing these other rules and procedures to be followed by voters and election officers on Election Day which are based on various Comelec directives:

• Body temperature check: if your temperature is 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, you will be examined by a health worker.

• If it is determined that you have a fever or if you show COVID-19 symptoms, you will be led to an isolation polling place where you can cast your vote away from other voters. Otherwise, you can proceed to the assistance desk where you will get your precinct and your sequence numbers.

• Go to your assigned precinct. You will be given a pen, a “secrecy folder” and your ballot, which you will accomplish by fully shading the oval appearing before the name of the candidate of your choice.

• Do not overvote. Overvoting, or shading more than the allowed number of candidates for the post, will invalidate all your votes for that position.

For instance, you can only vote for a maximum of 12 senators. If you shade 13 or more names of candidates, not one of your votes for any of them will be counted.

But if you undervote, or select less than 12 senators, the vote-counting machine will still count all those votes.

• Do not make unnecessary marks on your ballot so the vote-counting machine could read it properly.

• After you fill up your ballot, insert it into the vote-counting machine and check your voter’s receipt before depositing it in the receptacle.

• Return the ballot secrecy folder and the marking pen to the election board.

• An election officer is required to make an indelible ink mark on one of your fingers, normally the forefinger, to indicate that you have cast your ballot.

• Persons with a disability, senior citizens, and people who are illiterate can be assisted in filling up their ballots by a relative or another person who belongs to the person’s household like a caregiver or personal assistant who should be of voting age.

