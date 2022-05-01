Japanese universities offering support to Ukrainian students

Website donations

Other pressing issues include the securing of financial resources and renewing students’ resident status.

The University of Tokyo has set up an emergency humanitarian aid fund to cover travel costs and living expenses for Ukrainian students. It is calling for donations on its website, and as of April 29, had received about ¥10.4 million.

According to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, foreign students usually come to Japan on a “Student” visa — a resident status that allows them to stay for a relatively long time. But Ukrainian evacuees enter Japan on a “Temporary Visitor” visa — which precludes working. However, as the Japanese government is willing to provide support, it is expected that such evacuees will be able to switch their status to “Designated Activities,” allowing them to seek employment.

As an emergency measure, many universities are accepting Ukrainian students temporarily, according to Hiroaki Ishii, director of Pathways Japan, which has helped educational institutions accept refugee foreign students from Syria and Afghanistan.

“Assuming that [Ukrainian students] won’t be able to return home soon, it’s necessary to consider how best to help them get involved [in Japanese life],” Ishii said, citing specific support measures such as Japanese language education, finding a part-time job while studying and looking for full-time work.

Online language classes

Educational support for Ukrainian students is expanding in Japan. For example, a Japanese university has uploaded videos to YouTube that teach mathematics in Ukrainian. Volunteers from the Kyoto University of Education asked Ukrainian students that had been living in Japan before the Russian invasion to translate materials, then made 40 about 3-minute-long videos aimed at elementary to high school students covering such topics as division and simultaneous equation.

Prof. Yasufumi Kuroda of the university, who leads the volunteer group’s activities, said, “The basics of mathematics are essential knowledge for everyday life.” Kuroda stressed that Ukrainian students need support that will enable them to continue learning, even if their stay in Japan is prolonged.

Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, meanwhile, offers online Ukrainian-language courses for local governments and company officials nationwide. “We want to leverage the internet to help people overcome language barriers,” an official of the university said.

