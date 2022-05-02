Sat, May 21, 2022

international

China has confidence, capabilities to achieve 2022 economic goals: Official

BEIJING -- China has the confidence, capabilities and conditions to achieve this year's economic and social development goals, said an official with the country's top economic planner.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is temporary, said Zhao Chenxin, secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Zhao expected that the Chinese economy will soon return to a normal track with the policy effect of coordinating COVID-19 control and economic development gradually emerging.

The official called for accelerating the implementation of established policies.

Efforts should be made to actively address changes exceeding expectations, plan additional policy tools, and enhance policy adjustments, to stabilize China's economic fundamentals, Zhao said.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Marcos Jr. to ask SC to junk DQ petitions

Published : May 21, 2022

Biden begins three-day visit to Korea, starting with Samsung tour

Published : May 21, 2022

Japan's health minister: Masks not needed outdoors, if you keep quiet

Published : May 21, 2022

About 1 in 3 young people in Singapore has mental health symptoms: Study

Published : May 21, 2022

Shanghai to resume public transportation

Published : May 21, 2022

Published : May 02, 2022

By : China Daily

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bangkok governor hopefuls in last-minute push before ‘judgement day’

Published : May 21, 2022

Walkout by 5 member countries will not affect Apec meeting: Jurin

Published : May 21, 2022

APEC trade ministers in Bangkok to discuss economic revival, FTAAP

Published : May 21, 2022

Rig-to-reef project proves successful in Koh Pha-ngan

Published : May 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.