Macron’s return will ‘boost EU Indo-Pacific strategy, regional ties’

Macron won a second term as president on April 24, and judging by policies in his first tenure, France and the rest of the EU can be expected to continue attaching importance to the region for the next five years.

When Macron was first elected in 2017, he showed significant interest in the Indo-Pacific area. He announced his Indo-Pacific Strategy during his Garden Island speech in Sydney in 2018.

Soon after he launched the initiative, the Netherlands, Germany and other EU countries announced their own Indo-Pacific plans.