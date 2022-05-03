Shelling of Azovstal resumes after evacuation as Mariupol residents count losses

Outside the Azovstal factory, where the fighting has stopped, residents of Mariupol try to figure out what to do next.

Many of them, like Tatyana Bushlanova, have their houses destroyed or heavily damaged.

Buslahnova said she would have left Mariupol, but is not sure she would be provided with a new place to live in.

"I don't know how to stay here during winter. We don't have a roof, don't have windows. Everything is very complicated," she said.