French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

A source in the Socialist Party said that there was a deal on who would run in what constituency and on the overall strategy, but negotiators still needed to finalise a deal on the programme itself.

The deal would then need to be approved by the Socialist Party's national committee.

LFI earlier made similar deals with the French Greens and the Communists, creating a united front under the leadership of Melenchon. The deal, if confirmed, will unite parties that have run separately in elections since the left-green coalition deal of 1997-2002.

The latest Harris Interactive poll showed the two sides are neck and neck, with both a united left and an alliance between Macron's party and the conservatives seen garnering 33% of the legislative vote. However, in France's two-round election system, projections show this could still translate into a majority of seats for the president.