Gen Z pushes social commerce boom

China's Generation Z consumers, those born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s, have shown a rising demand for personalized, niche and intelligent products, said Diane Wang, founder, chairperson and CEO of DHgate, adding the company attaches great importance to the purchasing power of the younger generation.

According to her, the sales of intelligent equipment, such as robot vacuum cleaners, scooters and wearable devices via the online platform of DHgate surged more than 200 percent year-on-year in 2021.

Gen Z accounts for one-third of the global population, becoming the largest generation group in the world, said a survey conducted by data.ai, a US-based mobile analytics company. Their strong willingness to consume is leading the global consumption trend and bringing great changes to global trade.

"As for the booming social commerce segment, we aim to help Chinese manufacturers, brands, and small and medium-sized enterprises access global private domain channels, as well as empower Gen-Zers and content creators, including internet celebrities, key opinion consumers and brand owners,"Wang said.

The global social commerce industry is expected to grow three times as fast as traditional e-commerce to $1.2 trillion by 2025, said global consultancy Accenture. The growth is predicted to be driven primarily by Gen Z and millennial social media users, accounting for 62 percent of global social commerce spending by 2025.