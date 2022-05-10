Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties?

This is the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to Seoul in four years. The last visit was in June 2018, when then-Foreign Minister Taro Kono made the trip to Seoul.



The ties between the neighboring countries have been fraught, as the two stand at odds over several issues related to Japan’s coercion of Koreans into labor and sexual slavery during the colonization period.



A South Korean court’s order to a Japanese company to sell off its assets to provide compensation to Korean victims of wartime forced labor has also come to exacerbate the relationship.



However, the start of a new administration here is raising hopes for improvement.



While delivering his congratulations to Yoon, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the problems the two neighboring countries face should be resolved.



Kishida on Monday emphasized the importance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the US “as we face crises that can shake up the roots of international society.”



“South Korea and Japan have difficult problems (that need to be solved), and we cannot just leave them unattended,” Kishida added.



By Jo He-rim