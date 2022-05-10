KNU turns down SAC chairman’s invitation to peace talk for being exclusive

If we are truly willing for a genuine peace for our country, the participation of all stakeholders desiring to build a future federal democratic union is necessary, the KNU said in its statement.

The invitation for peace now, however, is limiting the participation of all stakeholders, and will result only in an unsuccessful endeavor to obtain a genuine peace and effectively ending armed conflict.

The current situation caused widespread combats and attacks across the country, and thus, led to humanitarian crisis. Therefore, upcoming dialogue with the military council, as of now, should be conducted on the basis of allowing humanitarian assistance and emergency relief only.

Building trust, being an essential matter in dialogue for peace, is necessary to prioritize the people, and therefore, stop all the activities such as combating, violent attack, arrest, atrocities, burning villages, shelling and air-bombardment that create the conflict and instability, the statement pointed out.