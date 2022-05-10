Marcos thanks supporters after landslide presidential election victory

While some voters in Manila were happy with the outcome, others like 22-year-old Lila Victoria Mortel expressed their concerns.

"My grandfather was held at gunpoint just for wanting to go to a clinic at night. So hearing that, with you know, like other country's elections, it's terrifying," she said

Around 400 Filipinos staged a protest outside the Philippine Elections Commission in Manila

Demonstrators, mostly students, chanted slogans and waved Philippine national flags in protest against Marcos, citing election irregularities.

The elections commission, which said the poll was relatively peaceful, is due on Tuesday to rule on petitions seeking to overturn its dismissal of complaints trying to bar Marcos from the presidential race.

The 64-year-old's runaway victory now looks certain with 96 per cent of the eligible ballots counted in an unofficial tally, showing he has more than 30 million votes, double that of Robredo.

The official result is expected around the end of the month.