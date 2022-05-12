Vietnam eyes cooperation with US to develop healthy stock market

On the basis of the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and the US, cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, finance and currency has made positive progress, PM Chính said at a meeting with Secretary Yellen while he is in the US attending the US-ASEAN summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

He emphasised that Việt Nam wishes to build an independent and self-reliant economy with sustainable development and deep integration, adding that stabilising the macro-economy plays a very important role.

PM Chính thanked the US for cooperation and support in managing and stabilising the foreign exchange market, contributing to Việt Nam’s macro stability.

He also mentioned the complex impacts on economies of global fluctuations such as strategic competition, pandemic, climate change, conflict and economic development and armed conflicts.

In responses to these issues, he noted, it is necessary to uphold internationalism and multilateralism with a balanced and just approach.