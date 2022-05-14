HCM City urges private sector to invest in geriatric care

According to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the need for nursing homes for the elderly will continue rising because of the nation’s rapidly ageing population.
In Việt Nam, people above 60 years old accounted for over 12 per cent of the total population in 2020; and this is expected to rise to 20 per cent by 2038.
The city now has 20 nursing homes, including eight public facilities looking after 1,555 elderly people, and 12 private ones taking care of 1,138 people.
Nguyễn Văn Lâm, the department’s deputy director, said at a press meeting on Thursday that encouraging private investment in geriatric care was a necessity.
Private nursing homes offer better care for elderly people, and this can include short-term care for those in need, Lâm said.
He said the department has worked with three businesses to expedite processing of licences to establish nursing homes providing geriatric care.
Lâm said the department has also been working with relevant agencies to provide guidelines for businesses on establishing geriatric care facilities in the city and cooperate with the government in providing better care for the elderly. — VNS
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 14, 2022
By : Vietnam News
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022