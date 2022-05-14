HCM City urges private sector to invest in geriatric care

According to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the need for nursing homes for the elderly will continue rising because of the nation’s rapidly ageing population.

In Việt Nam, people above 60 years old accounted for over 12 per cent of the total population in 2020; and this is expected to rise to 20 per cent by 2038.

The city now has 20 nursing homes, including eight public facilities looking after 1,555 elderly people, and 12 private ones taking care of 1,138 people.

Nguyễn Văn Lâm, the department’s deputy director, said at a press meeting on Thursday that encouraging private investment in geriatric care was a necessity.