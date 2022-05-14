Sun, May 22, 2022

HCM City urges private sector to invest in geriatric care

HCM CITY — The private sector has an opportunity to build geriatric care facilities that provide good care for elderly people, given rising demand for such services, HCM City officials say.

According to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the need for nursing homes for the elderly will continue rising because of the nation’s rapidly ageing population.

In Việt Nam, people above 60 years old accounted for over 12 per cent of the total population in 2020; and this is expected to rise to 20 per cent by 2038.

The city now has 20 nursing homes, including eight public facilities looking after 1,555 elderly people, and 12 private ones taking care of 1,138 people.

Nguyễn Văn Lâm, the department’s deputy director, said at a press meeting on Thursday that encouraging private investment in geriatric care was a necessity.

Private nursing homes offer better care for elderly people, and this can include short-term care for those in need, Lâm said.

He said the department has worked with three businesses to expedite processing of licences to establish nursing homes providing geriatric care.

Lâm said the department has also been working with relevant agencies to provide guidelines for businesses on establishing geriatric care facilities in the city and cooperate with the government in providing better care for the elderly. — VNS

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM
Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance
Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election
Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election
Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 14, 2022

By : Vietnam News

