California churchgoers capture, hog-tie shooter

About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred, Hallock said.

Two handguns were found at the scene.

Local residents said there were shocked by the shooting.

"Uh, shocking. I just ... It surprises me. I mean, it's usually been pretty cool and low key. And to have this happen, I don't know what to say. I'm just dumbfounded," said Kevin Smith, a 65-year-old who lives in an apartment building across the street from the church.

"It's just too close to home for me. And maybe news people are used to seeing stuff like this, but not me. And I'm traumatised," said Elaine Theisis, a resident.