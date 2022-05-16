Largest-ever World Forestry Congress calls for stronger cooperation

The KFS also expressed hopes that the declaration and new ideas that came out during the congress could help the world to join forces to increase forest health and climate resilience.



During the congress, ministerial-level officials met together and agreed that the countries should make more investments in forest management. They particularly agreed on using more sustainably sourced wood, which could help them achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions.



Throughout the event, the KFS also shared the country’s history of forest management and related policies with the experts and government officials from other countries, through special events such as the Forest Fire Forum and the Peace Forestry Initiative high-level meetings.



The KFS noted that the events allowed it to solidify Korea’s position as one of the world’s leading nations in forestry.



The KFS also held meetings with government officials of 20 different countries to share ideas on forest management and discuss potential partnerships, according to the KFS.



The KFS expects South Korea would be able to facilitate new partnerships with foreign governments in the future, through which the country will share its forest management policies, related know-how and technologies.



New partnerships with international organizations have been also made.



South Korea and the FAO launched the Assuring the Future of Forests with Integrated Risk Management mechanism, a global platform dedicated to strengthening countries’ capacities to implement integrated fire management.



South Korea and the United Nations Environment Programme also announced that they are developing the Sustaining an Abundance of Forest Ecosystems, an initiative for restoring damaged forests and securing biodiversity around the globe.



With the United Nations Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries, South Korea agreed to look into new opportunities to promote REDD+, a platform dedicated to encouraging countries to contribute to climate change mitigation efforts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Businesses also joined the congress to share their recent efforts in the preservation and sustainable management of forests. A total of 87 teams from companies and institutions joined a special exhibition to share their visions and products relating to the forestry sector.



During the congress, SK Group unveiled its environmental, social and governance goals. SK Forest, the forestry business arm of the business group, held an exhibition introducing the company’s recent efforts in forest management and carbon reduction.



SK E&S has also signed a three-way agreement with the East Timor government and SK Forest, through which they aim to introduce forest development projects and reduce carbon emissions.



Korea Aerospace Industries, South Korea’s sole aircraft manufacturer, also held an exhibition, featuring Surion-affiliated forest helicopters, along with other technologies that can be used in forest management.



Korea Forest Service Minister Choi Byeong-am said the latest WFC in Seoul has helped the country to step up its presence in the forestry sector.



Choi added that the country will expand its partnerships on forests while continuing its efforts in forest protection.





