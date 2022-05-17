Nearly 250,000 people displaced by conflict in southeast Myanmar

The situation remains dynamic and in parallel, more than 1,000 internally displaced persons have returned to Bilin township over the past week. In Tanintharyi Region also, fighting in Palaw township has resulted in the displacement of 1,000 people who fled to safer areas or into the jungle.

Overall, across the southeast, as of May 2, 249,500 people remain displaced because of the conflict and insecurity since February 2021. Nationwide, as of May 2, some 936,700 people have been displaced, including 590,100 who have fled since February 2021. Unhindered humanitarian access to conflict-affected areas is urgently required to deliver critical life-saving assistance, OCHA Myanmar reported.

Eleven Media