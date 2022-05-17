Nearly 250,000 people displaced by conflict in southeast Myanmar

The security situation remains tense across southeast Myanmar, particularly in the states of Kayin and Mon and Tanintharyi Region. An escalation of armed clashes has been reported in Kyainseikgyi and Myawaddy townships in Kayin State and Bilin township in Mon State over the past two weeks. As a result, some 8,460 people in Bilin township, 4,750 people in Kyarinseikgyi township and 500 people in Myawaddy township were displaced, according to UN data.
The situation remains dynamic and in parallel, more than 1,000 internally displaced persons have returned to Bilin township over the past week. In Tanintharyi Region also, fighting in Palaw township has resulted in the displacement of 1,000 people who fled to safer areas or into the jungle.
Overall, across the southeast, as of May 2, 249,500 people remain displaced because of the conflict and insecurity since February 2021. Nationwide, as of May 2, some 936,700 people have been displaced, including 590,100 who have fled since February 2021. Unhindered humanitarian access to conflict-affected areas is urgently required to deliver critical life-saving assistance, OCHA Myanmar reported.
Eleven Media
Published : May 17, 2022
By : Eleven Media
