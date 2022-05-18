‘Too late for vaccines to save North Korea’

Speaking at a virtual forum organised by Seoul National University’s Institute for Health and Unification Studies on Monday, Oh estimated that the Omicron death toll in North Korea could reach around 34,000 at the end of the current wave. He said he arrived at the numbers based on his analysis of an April 15 US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report and other data out of Hong Kong.

The US CDC report, which looked at cases that occurred during Hong Kong’s Omicron outbreak from January 6 to March 21 this year, noted that the high overall mortality there was mainly driven by deaths among unvaccinated people aged 60 and up.

The report said the mortality rate – at 1.72 per cent, or 17,250 deaths per million population – was highest among people in their 80s and older who have never been vaccinated. Among unvaccinated people in their 60s and 70s, the rate was 0.27 per cent and 0.58 per cent, respectively.

North Korea has 2,409,986 people in their 60s and older who make up 9 per cent of its entire population, according to the United Nations’ 2019 statistics, all of whom are probably unvaccinated, Oh pointed out.

“Considering that North Korea does not have the kind of advanced health care system that Hong Kong does, death rates could be even higher there,” he said.