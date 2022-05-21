Biden begins three-day visit to Korea, starting with Samsung tour

After President Biden arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, he will move to the Pyeongtaek campus of Samsung Electronics to tour the world’s largest semiconductor production base.



President Yoon Suk-yeol will accompany him and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will guide them through the facility. It is the first time that leaders of the two nations will visit a Samsung factory together.



They are expected to discuss how to create synergy between US chip design technologies and Korean manufacturing technologies. After the tour, the two leaders are likely to deliver a speech declaring their technology alliance.



On Saturday, Biden will visit the Seoul National Cemetery to pay respects to those buried there. Then, he will move to the presidential office in Yongsan and hold talks with Yoon.



The two leaders will hold a summit with a small number of people in the morning, followed by an expanded summit in the presidential office. They will announce the results of the talks at a joint press conference later in the day.