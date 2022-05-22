Ukrainian negotiator rules out ceasefire or concessions to Russia

Thousands of people have been killed, millions have been displaced and towns and cities have been devastated since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Russia says it has taken full control of the southern city of Mariupol in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, but its invasion has stalled in other areas and Ukraine has been bolstered by increasing arms supplies from its allies.

A ceasefire would play into the Kremlin's hands, Podolyak said.

"They want to lock in some kind of military success. Certainly, they are not going to have military successes, given the help that our Western partners are giving to us now," he said.

"It would be good if European and American elites understood to the end that Russia can't be left halfway, because we will fuel their revanchist moods, they will be even more violent in two-three years, they will hate us even worse, not only us, Ukraine, they will hate the whole Western world. They already hate it now."