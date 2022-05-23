World facing one of its most severe energy crises: WEF

Roberto Bocca, head of energy, materials and infrastructure at the WEF, said: "Countries are at risk of future events compounding the disruption of their energy supply chain at a time when the window to prevent the worst consequences of climate change is closing fast."

He added: "Now is the time to double down on the action."

The WEF report detailed key recommendations for governments, companies, consumers and other stakeholders on measures to advance the energy transition.

Countries will need to prioritise efforts to ensure a resilient energy transition and diversification of the energy mix, it stated.

Diversification needs to be pursued on two fronts: Countries need to review their domestic energy mix and consider their fuel and energy suppliers in the shorter term.

Most countries rely on just a handful of trade partners to meet their energy requirements and have a deficient diversification of energy sources, providing limited flexibility to deal with disruptions, the WEF said.

The report noted that of 34 countries with advanced economies, 11 rely on only three trade partners for more than 70 per cent of their fuel imports.

More countries need to make binding climate commitments, create a long-term vision for domestic and regional energy systems, attract private-sector investors for decarbonisation projects and help consumers and the workforce adjust, the report added.

Shefali Rekhi

Asia News Network Editor

The Straits Times

