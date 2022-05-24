Ancient massive 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile dug up in Argentina

"We then proceeded to give it a new genus name and a new species name. We chose the genus Thanatosdrakon (...) It is the conjunction of two words. Thanatos is death and drakon is dragon. We thought it was appropriate to name it this way, since we are talking about a giant flying animal that was a predator. So it is the dragon of death," he added.

According to the researchers, the Thanatosdrakon is notable for the size of its bones, which shows that it is a giant specimen and is the largest pterosaur in South America and one of the largest in the world.

David said that pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to acquire the capacity for active flight, long before birds, as these had not appeared when this species of reptile was already flying, hunting, eating and reproducing.

"Pterosaurs offer us two possibilities when it comes to interpreting the faunas of the past. On the one hand, we can interpret that there are animals that were amazing. We don't have a current record of any close relative that has even a similar body modification to these beasts," said David.