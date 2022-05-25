Japan, US to deepen military ties amid China, Russia 'threat'

Japan’s commitment to further deepening the Japan-US alliance will be put to the test.

According to the Japan-US Joint Leaders’ Statement released after Kishida and Biden’s summit talks, “Prime Minister Kishida stated his determination to fundamentally reinforce Japan’s defence capabilities and secure substantial increase of its defence budget needed to effect it.”

A source close to the Japanese government said the expression “substantial increase” was the “major point of the talks”.

Kishida did not name a specific amount, but it is quite unusual to inform the United States of a planned increase in the defence budget before the Japanese government actually prepares its budget.

Some Japanese officials were wary of the prime minister mentioning a higher defence budget because a drastic increase could bring up the issue of how to fund it, which might have an impact on the House of Councillors election scheduled for July.

Kishida nevertheless mentioned the increase due to the fact that the US-China military balance in East Asia is changing in favour of China, as Beijing has increasingly engaged in hegemonic actions and the expansion of its military power.

At around 350, China now has the most naval ships in the world.