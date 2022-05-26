EU sanctions against Russia 'hanging in the air', says Ukrainian FM Kuleba

Kuleba was referring to the EU's sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which includes an oil embargo. The European Commission this month proposed new sanctions but they require the unanimous support of all 27 EU member states and Hungary has blocked them.

Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil, has said it would need about 750 million euros in short-term investments to upgrade refineries and expand a pipeline bringing oil from Croatia. It also said the longer-term conversion of its economy away from Russian oil could cost as much as 15-18 billion euros.

Kuleba also said the battle for Donbas, where Russia is trying to take full control of the eastern Ukrainian region, looks "like the battles of Second World War."