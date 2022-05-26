EU sanctions against Russia 'hanging in the air', says Ukrainian FM Kuleba

Kuleba was referring to the EU's sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which includes an oil embargo. The European Commission this month proposed new sanctions but they require the unanimous support of all 27 EU member states and Hungary has blocked them.
Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil, has said it would need about 750 million euros in short-term investments to upgrade refineries and expand a pipeline bringing oil from Croatia. It also said the longer-term conversion of its economy away from Russian oil could cost as much as 15-18 billion euros.
Kuleba also said the battle for Donbas, where Russia is trying to take full control of the eastern Ukrainian region, looks "like the battles of Second World War."
Russian forces on Wednesday pounded the easternmost Ukrainian-held city in the Donbas region that is now the focus of the three-month war, threatening to shut off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of their advance.
The Ukrainian foreign minister also stressed his country "badly needs" multiple launch rocket systems.
There will always be a risk of war in Europe as long as the issue of security guarantees in Ukraine is not addressed, he added.
Published : May 26, 2022
By : Reuters
