Japan to step up discussions on defence budget increase

The majority of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers have called for a fundamental expansion of the defence budget, but the cautious stance of the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito, as well as fiscal constraints, may impede the move.
LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi expressed his support for Kishida’s resolve to increase the defence budget. “It is extremely important to develop a defence system that can respond to the severe security environment,” Motegi said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Japan’s defence budget for the current fiscal year stands at ¥5.4 trillion, or 0.96% of gross domestic product, which is about half of the 2% target that NATO member countries set for themselves.
Calls have been growing within the LDP to raise defence spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is spearheading the discussions on the defence budget increase. He was the first to insist on greater defence expenditures, saying, “We must make efforts to move toward 2%.”
On an internet program on Friday, he said the Self-Defense Forces do not have a sustainable combat capability and that their equipment, ranging from machine gun rounds to SM-3 interceptor missiles, “cannot be said to be sufficient.”
Following Kishida’s remarks on the defence budget increase on Monday, Abe called for an increase of more than ¥1 trillion for next fiscal year, aiming for a budget above ¥6.5 trillion.
Japan’s defence spending has grown by only about ¥700 billion over the past 10 years. As China has become increasingly active in its maritime expansion, the government has instead raised a much smaller budget for the Japan Coast Guard, which is connected to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.
Calls have emerged within the Defense Ministry for more ammunition and missiles, and improvement of SDF facilities in addition to the reinforcement of “mainstay defence equipment” such as tanks. “This is a good opportunity to allocate funds to areas that have previously been left behind,” a senior Defense Ministry official said.
However, in order to achieve a target of “2% within five years,” an increase of nearly ¥1 trillion will be needed each year.
Komeito, which calls itself the “party of peace,” is cautious about a large increase in defence spending. “We take the prime minister’s determination seriously,” Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said at a press conference on Tuesday. However, he also said, “How much of an increase is appropriate is something we will consider during our discussions on defence capabilities.”
How to secure financial resources is another unavoidable issue.
A senior Finance Ministry official said, “It’s fine to increase [defence spending], but in which other areas should we make cuts?” Coordination in boosting defence expenditures may face difficulties as the financial issue could lead to discussions on slashing social security spending, which accounts for one-third of the country’s budget.
The Japan News
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022
By : The Japan News
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022