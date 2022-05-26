Japan to step up discussions on defence budget increase

The majority of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers have called for a fundamental expansion of the defence budget, but the cautious stance of the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito, as well as fiscal constraints, may impede the move.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi expressed his support for Kishida’s resolve to increase the defence budget. “It is extremely important to develop a defence system that can respond to the severe security environment,” Motegi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Japan’s defence budget for the current fiscal year stands at ¥5.4 trillion, or 0.96% of gross domestic product, which is about half of the 2% target that NATO member countries set for themselves.

Calls have been growing within the LDP to raise defence spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is spearheading the discussions on the defence budget increase. He was the first to insist on greater defence expenditures, saying, “We must make efforts to move toward 2%.”

On an internet program on Friday, he said the Self-Defense Forces do not have a sustainable combat capability and that their equipment, ranging from machine gun rounds to SM-3 interceptor missiles, “cannot be said to be sufficient.”