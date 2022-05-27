Wang Yi : Sino-Solomon security deal helps maintain public order

He made the remarks in Honiara, capital of the Pacific Island country, in a news briefing with Solomon Islands' Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele following their bilateral talks.

When asked about the framework agreement on security cooperation signed between the two countries last month, Wang said it is a cooperation deal by two sovereign countries that aims to assist the Solomon Islands in boosting its law enforcement capabilities.

It will help the country maintain public order while protecting the safety of Chinese citizens and organizations there, Wang said, describing the cooperation as "reasonable, legitimate and lawful".

Severe unrest broke out in the Solomon Islands in November, putting the lives and property of the people at great risk. China provided multiple shipments of police equipment and sent an ad-hoc police advisory team to the country to conduct training and help its police strengthen capacity-building, which was widely praised by the Solomon Islands government and all sectors of society.