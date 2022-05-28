China, Russia veto sanctions on North Korea; US-China rivalry growing into bloc competition

US’ China policy



On the same day, the US revealed that it aims to contain China’s clout in its administration’s policy approach.



While saying that China poses the “most serious, long-term threat” to the global order, the US underscored that it does not intend to create conflict nor want a “new Cold War.”



“Even as (Russian) President Putin’s war continues (with Ukraine), we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international order -- and that is the one posed by the People’s Republic of China,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, delivering his speech at George Washington University in Washington DC.



“China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it.”



Beijing’s vision “would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years,” so the US will work to defend and strengthen the universal values and institutions for peace and to coexist, Blinken said.



The US, however, does not seek to block China from its role as a major power, nor stop the country from growing the economy or advancing the interests of their people, Blinken said.



“We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we’re determined to avoid both,” Blinken said.



Instead of directly forcing Beijing to abide by its rules, Washington will “shape the strategic environment around Beijing” to keep China in check, which means it would form coalitions to curb China’s aggressions.



“We can’t rely on Beijing to change its trajectory,” he said. “So we will shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision for an open and inclusive international system.”



While the US administration denies that the strategic competition with China is a zero-sum game, it has already evolved into one, and Blinken’s speech is intended to appeal to other countries to take its side, Park of Ewha University said.



“To put it nicely, the US is just suggesting that it will give the shares (benefits) to countries taking its side. It basically appears to be lining up its allies in the order of the level of loyalty,” Park said.



Blinken said in his speech that the US’ diplomacy is based on “partnership and respect for each other’s interests.



“We don’t expect every country to have the exact same assessment of China as we do,” he said. “This is not about forcing countries to choose. It’s about giving them a choice.”



By Jo He-rim

