Remote work tests S. Korea's corporate hierarchy, culture 

Another reason that Kim prefers remote work is that she believes it is fundamental for a company to become “performance-based.”

“I think it’s just right for an employee that performs well at work to get promoted, rather than employers considering other factors.”

Of course, not everyone is happy. The changes have received mixed reactions from employees, employers and experts across different generations.

Some are excited about having flexible work hours, while others are concerned that it will hinder productivity and make Korean companies too “performance-based,” thus losing its “family-like” quality.

“I think it’s a great system for working moms and employees who value some personal time after work,” an employee in his 40s at the nation’s top steelmaker Posco said, asking for anonymity.

Posco is among the Korean firms that took a conservative stance against remote working and ended its policy as early as it could, though it exempted immunocompromised employees, pregnant women and others with underlying health conditions from physically returning to the office.

“But as a manager, I believe is better to manage and communicate face-to-face with other employees,” the employee added.

According to a survey conducted by Gallup Korea in March last year on 1,204 office workers here aged 25 to 54, 30 per cent replied they had remote work experience. Of the 30 per cent, 90 per cent of the respondents aged 25 to 34 said they were satisfied with the remote working and wanted to continue. On the other hand, those aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 each had only 66 per cent that liked the same experience.

Gallup Korea explained that the younger generation prefers remote working because they were more familiar with mobile and technologies that can make the remote working experience smoother.

Hierarchy to exist, but differently

So will the adoption of remote work affect South Korea’s hierarchical corporate culture? The answer is yes, according to several experts here.

“Every company needs its hierarchy because managing a business ultimately boils down to decision-making,” Lee Young-myon, a business professor at Dongguk University in Seoul said via e-mail.

“But excessive monitoring and micromanaging, which makes up a part of Korea’s corporate hierarchy, is likely to be diminished with remote working,” Lee explained, adding that hierarchy will continue to exist, just in a different form.

On concerns that remote working will lead to a decline in work productivity, and eventually the economy, Lee disagreed.

“Remote working will spread, but it will not lead to a dip in our economy, because it will mean providing the work environment that young Koreans want and when companies get the results they need, then it will become a win-win situation for both employers and employees,” he said.

Kim Tae-gyu, a business professor at Korea University, called remote working an opportunity for companies to forge new paths.

“Employers allowing employees to act on their own based on trust instead of micromanaging is a proven success case in this industry,” Kim said in one of his recent blog posts.

“I hope Korean businesses will use this as an opportunity to review their trust with employees and make this as a chance to grow.”

Meanwhile, some experts pointed out that forcing remote work upon its employees in an “unprepared environment” will only increase stress for them, giving employers a new task to solve.

“The technology urgently introduced due to the COVID-19 environment is expected to increase so-called technostress,” Noh Hye-young, a business professor at Gachon University said in a recent report.

“We were able to confirm that the smart work introduced to improve performance was causing technostress, and technostress hurt work productivity.”

