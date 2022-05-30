Myanmar kicks off peace talks with KNU, Karen Liberation Army

The meeting was held at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre in Nay Pyi Taw on Saturday.
During the meeting, Lt-General Win Bo Shein, a member of the National Solidarity and Peace-making Negotiation Committee, explained the committee’s findings on the agreements contained in Parts 1, 2 and 3 of the Union Accord, and the remaining issues to be discussed in Part 3.
KNU/KNLA (PC) asked for further information.
They then discussed general issues related to peace and development, and signed agreements following three days of negotiations. KNU/KNLA (PC) chairman Saw Htaw Lay and leader of the peace negotiation team Lt-Gen Yar Pyae delivered the concluding remarks.
Also present were SAC member Lt-General Moe Myint Tun, secretary of the committee Lt-Gen Min Naung, KNU/KNLA (PC) vice-chairman Dr Naw Kapaw Htoo and Central Executive Committee member Saw Maung Maung.
SAC’s Chairman Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing first met with the KNU/KNLA (PC) delegation in Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday.
Later, SAC’s peace negotiation team led by Lt-General Yar Pyae also held the peace talks with the delegation on May 27 and 28.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network
