Mon, June 27, 2022

international

Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet

Australia's new federal ministry was sworn into office on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointing a record number of women to a diverse cabinet team that includes religious minorities and Indigenous Australians.

A total of 10 women were included in Albanese's 23-member cabinet, surpassing the seven in the previous Liberal-National coalition government led by Scott Morrison.

Industry Minister Ed Husic and Youth Minister Anne Aly became Australia's first Muslim federal minister at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra, while Linda Burney, wearing a kangaroo-skin cloak, became the first Aboriginal woman to hold the Indigenous Australians ministry.

 

Albanese on Tuesday said Labor will govern in its own right, claiming 77 seats in the 151-seat lower house, letting it form a majority government without the support of climate-focused independents and Greens.

Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 01, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Published : Jun 27, 2022

AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

Published : Jun 27, 2022

S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.