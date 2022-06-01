Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet

A total of 10 women were included in Albanese's 23-member cabinet, surpassing the seven in the previous Liberal-National coalition government led by Scott Morrison.
Industry Minister Ed Husic and Youth Minister Anne Aly became Australia's first Muslim federal minister at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra, while Linda Burney, wearing a kangaroo-skin cloak, became the first Aboriginal woman to hold the Indigenous Australians ministry.
Albanese on Tuesday said Labor will govern in its own right, claiming 77 seats in the 151-seat lower house, letting it form a majority government without the support of climate-focused independents and Greens.
Published : June 01, 2022
By : Reuters
