Shanghai's streets hum back to life as Covid lockdown lifts

Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents can now freely leave home, return to work, use public transport and drive their cars - a moment that for many in China's largest and most cosmopolitan city felt like it would never arrive.

"I felt extremely happy when I left home for work today. We were locked in our homes for two whole months as we were under lockdown since April 1," said a Shanghai local, Ma Xiang.

During the two months, numerous residents of the country's most important financial and economic hub struggled to get enough food or medical care. Families were separated and hundreds of thousands were forced into centralised quarantine facilities.

Residents will have to test every 72 hours to take public transport and enter public venues, heralding what may become a "new normal" in many Chinese cities. Those testing positive, and their close contacts, face onerous quarantines.