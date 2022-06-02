Former Colombian drug lord Rodriguez Orejuela dies in US prison

Sometimes known by his alias 'Chessplayer,' Rodriguez was extradited to the United States in 2004. The 83-year-old was serving time at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

The drug lord's daughter informed of Rodriguez Orejuela's death on May 31 at 6:54 p.m. in a statement. They were beginning the process of extraditing his remains back to Colombia, his family said.

Rodriguez's 1995 arrest by Colombian authorities marked the beginning of the disintegration of the Cali cartel, which once controlled 80% of the global cocaine market, according to a contemporary report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Rodriguez's brother Miguel was captured two months later and is also serving a sentence in the United States.