Army of service robots rolling in to replace high-cost labour in Korea

The introduction of robots is the result of soaring labour costs, a reduced number of workers willing to take labour-intensive jobs and pandemic-triggered non-contact services.

Korea’s service robot market will grow to an accumulative 230,000 robots by 2025, worth 2.8 trillion won (THB77.1 billion) in value, according to market data compiled by the International Federation of Robotics. As of 2020, its size had grown 34.9 per cent on year to 857 billion won, surpassing that for industrial robots. The global market for service robots is expected to grow to $74 billion (THB2.53 trillion) by 2026.

To meet growing demand for automated services, South Korean tech and manufacturing giants are jumping into the sector of service robots, which is still at a nascent stage compared to the market for industrial robots.

A service robot contains an automated computer program built to perform customer-oriented tasks. Unlike industrial robots that are typically used at factories, service robots can be used in restaurants, for medical care and at homes.

Platform provider Naver opened its new headquarters last month with the aim of creating the world’s first robot-friendly building where robots roam the floors to serve coffee and deliver parcels. Artificially intelligent robots also automatically take notes during meetings.

LG Electronics has opted to focus on lifestyle-integrated service robots.

Its latest focus has been expanding into the business-to-business market, completing a line-up of six kinds of its flagship CLOi robot with different purposes such as delivery, docent and cleaning. The latest version can self-drive and sterilise surroundings with ultraviolet lamps.