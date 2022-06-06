Korean cinema is having its moment in the sun

It was another reminder of how the country’s cinema went from relative obscurity to claim a bigger spotlight on the international stage.

Song Kang-ho, star of “Broker,” became the first Korean in history to receive the best actor award, while Park Chan-wook added to his already-impressive collection with the best director trophy for “Decision to Leave.” The two films were among the five produced by South Koreans and screened at the festival, in or out of competition.



With the big wins on Saturday, South Koreans have won at least one trophy in all of the competing categories at Cannes.





The surge in international attention





Before the 21st century, South Korean movies were a near non-factor on the international stage.



Among the few countrymen who had a reputation outside the country was Im Kwon-taek. His “ChunHyang” in 2000 became the first South Korean film to be selected to compete for Palme d’Or, and the star of his 1986 movie “The Surrogate Woman” Kang Soo-yeon won the best actress award at the 44th Venice International Film Festival the following year, making her the first Korean thespian to win at a major international film festival.



This feat made Kang, who passed away earlier this month, the first home-grown celebrity to be dubbed a “world star” by local media.

Im and Kang may have put South Korea on the cinematic map, but it was the next generation of filmmakers and actors that expanded the country’s reputation. Lee Chang-dong’s “Oasis” won in 2002 for best director and emerging actress -- Moon So-ri -- followed by critically-acclaimed films like Park’s “Oldboy” (2003) and Lee’s “Secret Sunshine” (2007) that received prizes in the aforementioned festivals.



