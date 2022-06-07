Communist party expels Vietnam's health minister and Hanoi leader

Anh is also former secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology and former Minister of Science and Technology, while Long is secretary of the Party Committee at the health ministry. They are both members of the Party Central Committee and under this body's direct management.

The decision was reached after considering the proposal from the politburo as well as the content, consequences and causes of the two officials' violations.

Earlier, the politburo issued disciplinary warnings to the party committees of the 2016-21 tenure at the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health over wrongdoings.

The politburo and the secretariat concluded that violations of regulations and mistakes committed by the party committees at the science-technology and the health ministry had caused serious consequences.

The reasons for the disciplinary actions were not clearly stated, but the mid-Central Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam had concluded at their mid-May meeting that the party committees of the health and science-technology ministries had committed wrongdoings related to price hiking and bribery involving Covid-19 tests. Several health officials of local Centres for Disease Control were detained and prosecuted.

Vietnam News

Asia News Network