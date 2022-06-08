Thailand donates THB500,000 for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through UNICEF

She said Thailand was pleased to contribute through international organizations like UNICEF to support its proactive and effective programmes to sustain help and provide support to those in need, especially the most vulnerables. In addition to this financial contribution, since February this year, the Royal Thai Government, together with Thai private sector, civil societies, and Thai people, have already provided over THB11 million of humanitarian assistance in total to the people of Ukraine through various channels, such as the Thai Red Cross Society, Polish Red Cross Society, Ukrainian Red Cross Society, the Embassy of Ukraine in Bangkok and Thai private sector operating in Europe.

The UNICEF Thailand’s Head of Mission expressed appreciation to the Royal Thai Government and all parts of Thai society on behalf of the organization and of the Ukrainian children and their families. She stressed that Thailand’s support was meaningful and would help to alleviate the sufferings of a large number of Ukrainian civilians, which has been ongoing for over 3 months now.



