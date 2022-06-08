Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Thailand donates THB500,000 for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through UNICEF

The Royal Thai Government donates THB500,000 through UNICEF to support humanitarian assistance programmes for the affected Ukrainian children and their families.

The donation was delivered on Monday (June 6) by Mrs Vilawan Mangklatanakul, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs and was received by Ms Kyungsun Kim, Head of Mission of UNICEF Thailand. 

On this occasion, the Deputy Permanent Secretary expressed grave concern of Thailand on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which have caused pervasive impacts on a large scale of its population, including children and their families. She stressed the importance of timely and adequate humanitarian assistance for the affected civilians, which was a shared responsibility of the international community. 

Thailand donates THB500,000 for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through UNICEF

 

She said Thailand was pleased to contribute through international organizations like UNICEF to support its proactive and effective programmes to sustain help and provide support to those in need, especially the most vulnerables. In addition to this financial contribution, since February this year, the Royal Thai Government, together with Thai private sector, civil societies, and Thai people, have already provided over THB11 million of humanitarian assistance in total to the people of Ukraine through various channels, such as the Thai Red Cross Society, Polish Red Cross Society, Ukrainian Red Cross Society, the Embassy of Ukraine in Bangkok and Thai private sector operating in Europe.

Thailand donates THB500,000 for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through UNICEF

The UNICEF Thailand’s Head of Mission expressed appreciation to the Royal Thai Government and all parts of Thai society on behalf of the organization and of the Ukrainian children and their families. She stressed that Thailand’s support was meaningful and would help to alleviate the sufferings of a large number of Ukrainian civilians, which has been ongoing for over 3 months now.

Thailand donates THB500,000 for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through UNICEF
 

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Death toll of migrants found inside 18-wheeler in U.S. Texas rises to 50

Published : Jun 29, 2022

UN saddened by migrants found dead in U.S. Texas

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Pakistan signs pact with France for delay in debt repayment

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Published : June 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart urges MEA to take responsibility for damages on BMA property

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Meet drug sniffer dogs | The Nation

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.