Laos’ international-standard dry port receives $67m funding boost

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), as the lead arranger, has arranged a financing package of US$67 million to fund the development, construction, and equipment costs of the dry port, which is part of the country’s first-ever integrated Vientiane Logistics Park (VLP).

A signing ceremony for the financing took place on Tuesday at the dry port site.

Open for service since December last year, the dry port and logistics park is expected to set new standards for Laos’ logistics infrastructure and help drive cross-border trade, signalling a major shift from sea trade to road and rail for landlocked Laos.

Developed with IFC’s advisory and financing support, once completed, the Thanaleng Dry Port will offer access to efficient and cost-effective logistics services, increasing competitiveness and establishing a new trade hub in the Southeast Asian region.

Under the new financing, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will contribute US$27 million from its own account, with development finance institutions and international lenders providing the remaining amount.

A loan of US$21 million—part of the IFC-led financing package — will be provided through the Blended Finance Facility under the International Development Association’s private sector window, set up to catalyse investment in low-income and fragile countries.