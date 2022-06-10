South Korean president faces diplomatic tightrope walk at Nato summit

It would also provide an opportunity for him to deepen South Korea’s relationship with the US and its allies amid diplomatic pressures with China and Russia.

If Yoon participates in the Nato summit to be held in Madrid in late June, he would be the first Korean president to attend the meeting.

Nato has invited leaders from four Asia-Pacific countries -- non-members South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- for the first time. It is seen as a sign of Nato aiming to strengthen relations with Asian countries to target China, which is expanding its military influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Yoon said on Thursday he is “preparing” to decide on whether he would attend the Nato summit in Madrid, although “it is difficult to say that [he has] confirmed it.”

Chance to mend ties with Japan?

For Yoon, one of the key points of the trip is whether to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is highly likely to attend the summit.

The two countries’ leaders have not talked directly for two and a half years since the Korea-China-Japan summit in Beijing in December 2019. Bilateral relations have been strained as conflicts deepened due to historical issues and Japan’s economic and trade retaliation measures in July 2019.

According to Japanese reports, Kishida is considering attending the Nato summit. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin is expected to visit Japan in mid-June to hold talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to discuss the possible summit.

Yoon has consistently expressed his intention to improve Korea-Japan relations since he was a presidential candidate, raising hopes of restoring the relationship.