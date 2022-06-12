Brazilians march in favor of the decriminalisation of cannabis

The event organised by the “Marcha da Maconha” (March for the Marijuana) Movement returns this year after a two-year wait due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The demonstrators gathered outside Sao Paulo´s Museum of Art calling for a definitive truce on the war on drugs and for the decriminalization of the possession, cultivation, and consumption of medical and recreational cannabis.

“It's not fair for a child to have 80 seizures a day and not have access to the treatment because the family can't pay for the treatment (with Cannabidiol) they don't have access to it,” said Barbara Gael, a demonstrator attending the march.