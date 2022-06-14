Brazilian Indigenous groups demand justice for journalist missing in Amazon

With signs that read “Who killed Bruno and Dom?” and “Stop spilling the blood of the defenders of the indigenous cause” indigenous protesters walked through the streets of Atalaia do Norte located in the Brazilian Amazon.

On Sunday, police said search teams had found the belongings Phillips and Pereira, in a creek off the river where they were last seen on June 5.

"As our leader Kora Kanamari just said: we all are Bruno (Pereira) and (British journalist) Dom Phillips!" a protester said while speaking on a stage during the protest.

The two men were on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area near the border with Peru and Colombia which is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people.

The wild and lawless region has lured cocaine-smuggling gangs, along with illegal loggers, miners, and hunters.

News of the pair's disappearance resonated globally, and environmentalists and human rights activists had urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to step up the search.

Bolsonaro, who last year faced tough questioning from Phillips at a news conference about weakening environmental law enforcement in Brazil, said last week that the two men "were on an adventure that is not recommended" and suggested that they could have been executed.

State police detectives involved in the investigation told Reuters they are focusing on poachers and illegal fisherman in the area, who clashed often with Pereira as he organized indigenous patrols of the local reservation

On Monday Bolsonaro said that "human organs" were found in the region where a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous activist disappeared in the Amazon jungle, amid growing confusion over their whereabouts.