Nicaragua Congress renews Russian training exercise approval

The decree allows 230 Russian soldiers to enter Nicaragua between July 1 and Dec. 31 to patrol in Pacific waters with the Nicaraguan Army.

President Daniel Ortega has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in his attack on Ukraine and the decision was expected.

Since 2012, Nicaragua's unicameral Congress has biannually approved the entry of foreign military personnel, including Russians, into the country.

Russian state television had celebrated the decision earlier this month.

The United States expressed its concern.