Regional cooperation key to renewable energy in Asia: experts

Speaking at the webinar, Pana Janviroj, Executive Director of the ANN, who moderated the event, said: "[Renewable energy] is the topic that we will keep going back to in Asia in the near future.

"It’s a growth area that has a big impact on climate change, but many issues remain including consumers being confident in adapting to solar energy."

Harald Link, Chairman of B. Grimm Power Pel based in Thailand, said the wide development of clean energy spurs innovation and this offers many insights and models for Asian countries to consider.

“Renewable energy is really the new norm now. Wherever you go, everybody's interested in renewable energy and in the different forms, whether it's wind, water, sun, biofuels, and even waves.”

“There are a lot of innovations happening nowadays so we can look at the peer-to-peer renewable energy in various countries in Europe.”

“The development of renewable energy needs good regulations. It is important to organise an ecosystem of renewable energy sales,” he said, noting mechanisms such as FiT and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Link is hopeful about the prospect of renewable energy development.

There is a huge ecosystem for renewable energy already in the world and there will be more.

“There are huge opportunities for renewable energy and it will continue for the next few decades,” Link said.

"Energy trading is prevalent in Thailand, which allows us to join wider networks and transmit power from one country to another and get connected," he added.

“The sky is the limit. Every country may have their own way of doing and it is good that we can learn from many others,” he said.