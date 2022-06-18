US conveys concerns over N.Korean nuclear test to China during high-level talks

US supports Japan’s rearmament

The US policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific also conspicuously expressed endorsement of Japan’s move toward rearming, pointing out that Japan has become “responsibly engaged in the Indo-Pacific.”



“Japan has been deeply committed to peace and stability in Asia, and in the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said when asked how he sees the rearmament of both Japan and Germany and its ramifications on world order.



“The United States has complete confidence in Japan making the right decisions about playing a more active role across the board.”



Campbell repeatedly complimented Japan’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and responding to traditional and non-traditional threats.



“When we indicated we wanted to work more with like-minded nations in the Pacific, Japan was there to stand up,” he said. “So what we’re seeing is a more active, responsible leading set of attributes in the current Japanese leadership, in Prime Minister Kishida and his team that we are both deeply grateful for and admiring up.”



The White House Indo-Pacific coordinator notably juxtaposed Germany and Japan, which were defeated in World War II, to justify their move to remilitarize themselves, particularly in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



“I think Germany is a deeply responsible nation, and memories of a distant period do not animate modern concerns of Europe. And I would say the same of Japan,” he said.



“I’ve been extremely impressed at the responsible way the new German government has engaged on the tragedy of Ukraine.”



Campbell said he highly appreciated Germany’s deep dialogue and fundamental engagement with transatlantic partners and close partnership with the US in responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as a “transparent responsible set of ambitions around increasing defense spending.”



“The truth is the reality on the ground. In Europe, the demands ... of strong democratic states like Germany to do more are clear. And so I think that is entirely appropriate,” he said, referring to the rearmament of Germany.



Campbell’s comments came hours after Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday pledged to stretch its military budget to fundamentally reinforce the county’s defense capabilities.



The Liberal Democratic Party did not specify the budget increase amount in its campaign manifesto, issued in the run-up to an upper house election scheduled for July 10.



But the ruling party referred to the NATO members’ goal of raising their defense spending to 2 percent of their respective gross domestic product, hinting that Japan will double its military budget. Japan spends over one percent of its GDP on the defense budget.



The party also set a goal of acquiring counterstrike capabilities that enable Japan to preemptively attack enemy missile bases and disable enemy weapons in case of contingencies such as an imminent attack.

By Ji Da-gyum

