Nepal considers shifting Mt. Qomolangma base camp

"The discussions regarding shifting the base camp have started," Surya Prasad Upadhyay, information officer at the Department of Tourism, told Xinhua. "No decision on moving the base camp has been taken yet."

Every year, hundreds of climbers from around the world assemble at the base camp, located at 5,364m on the Khumbu Glacier, with a view to standing on top of the world.

The climbers have experienced growing changes around the base camp, since they have been able to collect water directly in recent years, instead of collecting ice to boil in huge pots to make water.

Officials at the Tourism Department said that internal discussions have been ongoing after a task force was formed to explore better ways of organizing the expeditions. A member of the task force told Xinhua that they have submitted a draft of recommendations to the department suggesting moving the base camp a little below its current location.