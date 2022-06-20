Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Construction magnate Hernandez concedes defeat in Colombia presidential race

Colombian construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez conceded defeat in the Andean country's presidential contest on Sunday after he lost by more than 700,000 votes to leftist Gustavo Petro.

Hernandez recognized his lost through a social media video and wished Petro doesn't "disappoint those who trusted him."

Meanwhile, several of his supporters gathered outside his campaign headquarters in Bucaramanga looking disappointed.

Hernandez, who refers to himself as the 'king of TikTok', ran a non-traditional campaign focused mostly on social media, repeatedly canceling media interviews, and barely appearing in public in the 10 days leading up to the vote.

Petro won 50.5% to Hernandez's 47.3%. The two had been technically tied in polling ahead of the vote.

Construction magnate Hernandez concedes defeat in Colombia presidential race

Petro, a former mayor of capital Bogota and current senator, has pledged to fight inequality with free university education, pension reforms, and high taxes on unproductive land.

His proposals - especially a ban on new oil projects - have startled some investors, though he has promised to respect current contracts

Some 20 million people cast ballots nationwide.

This campaign was Petro's third presidential bid and his victory adds the Andean nation to a list of Latin American countries that have elected progressives in recent years.

Petro, 62, said he was tortured by the military when he was detained for his involvement with the guerrillas, and his potential victory has high-ranking armed forces officials bracing for change.

Petro's running mate Francia Marquez, a single mother, and former housekeeper, will be the country's first Afro-Colombian woman vice-president.

No end in sight to Japan’s electricity supply problem

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korea approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Sri Lanka opens retail fuel market to foreign firms as oil crisis bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Scientific expeditions in Cambodia could boost ailing tourist industry

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Higher confidence in Biden than Xi, global survey shows; lowest trust in Putin

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 20, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.