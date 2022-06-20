Construction magnate Hernandez concedes defeat in Colombia presidential race

Hernandez recognized his lost through a social media video and wished Petro doesn't "disappoint those who trusted him."

Meanwhile, several of his supporters gathered outside his campaign headquarters in Bucaramanga looking disappointed.

Hernandez, who refers to himself as the 'king of TikTok', ran a non-traditional campaign focused mostly on social media, repeatedly canceling media interviews, and barely appearing in public in the 10 days leading up to the vote.

Petro won 50.5% to Hernandez's 47.3%. The two had been technically tied in polling ahead of the vote.