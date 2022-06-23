'Yet another gimmick' - Biden's gas tax holiday plan met with skepticism

American families paying much more for gasoline deserve some financial relief, Biden said as he pushed Congress to act while acknowledging that a suspension of the 18.4 cents per gallon tax was not enough.

Analyst Stephen Schork said the measure would have little effect.

The measure is "yet another gimmick being offered by a president who is clearly out of his depth when it comes to addressing the long-term structural imbalance between supply and demand in the energy markets," said Schork, the principal and co-founder of the Schork Group.

The president also urged states to temporarily suspend state fuel taxes, which are often higher than federal rates.

Biden and his advisers face increasing pressure to act as record-high gas prices and overall inflation weigh on his opinion poll ratings and cast doubt on Democrats' chances of retaining congressional power in the Nov.8 elections.

Virginia motorist Mike McGovern blamed Democrats for the spike in gas prices.

"It's the policies that are in place right now from the liberal side," said McGovern, who was interviewed by Reuters at an Alexandria gas station.

"We were pretty much energy independent before, and there's been a huge trend line worth of data to show where we've gone from and where we're now at. I think the policies definitely need to be adjusted and hopefully, this next election cycle will help trend in that direction," he added.